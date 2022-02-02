In life-giving news to all the starved Spencer Reid hoes out there, myself included, the Criminal Minds revival is still going ahead.

ICYMI, Criminal Minds ran from 2005-2020 and was set for a revival to come out in 2022. However fans everywhere had their hearts broken when Paget Brewster (who plays fave character Emily Prentiss) announced that the show was dead.

Considering everyone and their nan had rewatched the series in the pandemic, creating a whole new generation of fans, it was pretty devastating news.

No, and sadly, we think it's dead.I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

My own sister, who literally was not born when my full-blown obsession with Matthew Gray Gubler began, has now seen every season — purely due to its TikTok renaissance. And so maybe it comes as no surprise that actually (!!!) much like our girl Emily Prentiss, the Criminal Minds revival never died. Life imitates art, etc.

“We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well,” chief programming officer Tanya Gills said during Paramount Plus’ TCA executive session on Tuesday.

READ MORE 9 Podcasts To Listen To Right Now If Your True Crime Obsession Is Completely Out Of Hand

President of original scripted series Nicole Clemens told Variety that she has no idea why Brewster told everyone the show was dead (maybe this was a red herring like her character’s death?), and that she still stans the idea of it.

“I can’t comment on why Paget said that, but these things ebb and flow,” she said.

“As I mentioned, I came in in the summer and so it took a second to gear up and figure out, ‘What are we doing?’ There’s not a hidden monster under the water there. It’s just been in its process, so it’s in development… We have always thought it’s a fantastic idea to have Criminal Minds on the service, so that hasn’t changed.”

Yes I do believe Emily Prentiss can realize she is gay at her big age in the reboot I truly do — alyssa (@BAUBADDIE) February 1, 2022

There isn’t a release date yet though, with Clemens revealing that they’re still in the development stage.

“We are still in development, so coming soon would be closing up all the deals, getting material,” she said.

“So we have time to go.”

Look, I don’t care when it comes out, as long as the reboot includes Emily Prentiss realising she is gay. My life and health depends on it!!!! Jemily supremacy.

You can currently binge all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds on Disney+. Happy watching.