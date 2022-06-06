In wonderful news that isn’t just a lengthy, narrated daydream of mine: the Scrubs cast and creators are keen to do a revival in some shape or form.

A massive reunion of the beloved cast happened at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas at the weekend. All-time Sacred Heart Hospital faves Zach Braff (John ‘JD’ Dorian ), Donald Faison (Chris Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), John C. McGinley (Perry Cox), Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa) and Neil Flynn (The Janitor) joined creator Bill Lawrence at the packed-out panel.

Naturally, it drew the one question long-time fans have wanted to be answered: will a Scrubs revival ever happen?

Well here’s good news for you Bobbo, both the cast and the creator are keen to somehow get this eagle off the ground.

Per Deadline, Faison said they all want a reboot of the show but need to figure out what it looks like for them as a group. Especially considering Lawrence is working on another deeply beloved sitcom — Ted Lasso.

“Here’s the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn’t be a full season,” he said.

“Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months. With everything Bill is doing now, he’s never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we’ll do it.”

Bill Lawrence backed up the idea and said they are going to do a reboot/revival/return because “people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other”. Oh God, that just makes me so happy in my heart.

Knowing the OG cast (the show ended with season 8 thanks) is keen to get back into their scrubs and work together again on some kind of revival of the deeply underrated comedy series makes me so happy in my heart.

All we need is for someone to get in touch with The Todd and we’re absolutely on here, people.