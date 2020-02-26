Looks Like Hilary Duff Is As Mad As You Are That Production Halted On ‘Lizzie McGuire’

We were stoked to see that Disney+ was going full steam ahead with their original series but over the past couple of months, they’ve pumped the brakes on two of our faves and I am extremely concerned.

After news spread that Love, Simon, the series based on the coming-of-age film, had been moved from Disney+ to Hulu, reportedly due to not being “family friendly” enough, IRL Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff, took to Instagram to express that it sounded “familiar” to her.

Check out a spicy screenshot of her Insta Story below:

It follows news that the hotly anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival had been put on hold as series creator Terri Minsky exited the revival as showrunner.