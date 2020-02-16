A married couple has appeared on US show Divorce Court, citing a heated debate over Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s beef as the reason for their separation. Don’te Leaphart, a loyal Cardi B stan, and D’Andrew Leaphart, an equally loyal Nicki Minaj stan, appeared in front of Judge Lynn Toler to recount the argument that ultimately led to their relationship’s demise.

During the recent episode, when Judge Toler enquired about the reason for their divorce, D’Andrew confirmed that it was, in fact, due to “the Nicki Minaj, Card B beef.”

“I’m serious about that,” he maintained. “I mean we were just saying who started what and who started the beef… It escalated.”

Although Don’te agreed that the exchange did get rather heated, he insisted that this particular debate was merely the straw that broke the camel’s back. “It was silly… [but] it was underlying issues before then… He’s ungrateful, he’s disrespectful,” Don’te aruged. “That was one of the moments he was disrespectful.”

“I was just expressing my opinion about an artist,” D’Andrew rebutted.

The couple had been married for two years.

I think we can all agree that the whole Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef situation is rather tired, and that there are multiple seats at the table for our queens to all thrive and succeed, but you can’t deny how entertaining and truly 2020 this divorce is. ‘Tis true that gay divorce is just as iconic as gay marriage.

