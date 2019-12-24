Thanks for signing up!

I’d like to apologise in advance to all my fam and friends who had planned on spending Christmas with me tomorrow ‘coz I won’t be taking part in the festivities and it’s all because of the Hemsworth brothers and their abs.

Fine as fuck celebrity bretheren Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth have reunited for Chrissy and are partaking in some brotherly bonding, as seen via their Instagram.

The Thor star shared a series of videos with his brother and his 5-year-old son, Tristan, during their “inaugural Hemsy X-Games” which sounds like one fabulous event, doesn’t it?

“Here we go. Younger generation never wearing shirts. Yeah, buddy! You’re a little champion, Tristan!” He adds.

Chris proclaims himself the “sexist” brother as the pair go wild on a skating ramp.

Ladies and gentlemen, please enjoy the feel-good flick of the year:

Chris Hemsworth x Liam Hemsworth. 12•22•19. Brotherly bonding. ???? pic.twitter.com/zrTTVLDxmK — Rydyr Hemsworth (@RydyrDolan) December 23, 2019

Head to Chris Hemsworth’s Insta Story for more.

He also shared a sweet black-and-white snap of him and his son as Tristan got ready to take one of the runs.

“My little bloke is fearless #truelegend,” he captioned the pic.