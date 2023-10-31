Yr Fave Hot Couple Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Are Reportedly Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating

In news that may shock you, turn you on or make you cry, reports are running hot that effortlessly beautiful low-key couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged.

According to reports from PEOPLE, multiple sources have been running their mouths filthy with confirmation the pair have “recently” become engaged to be married.

Zoë, 34 and Channing, 43, have been quietly dating since 2021 when they sent shockwaves through the online community who all seemed to have a similar response to the pairing – ‘that’s nice’.

This will be the second marriage for both of them after their respective previous relationships ended in divorce. In 2019 Zoë married fellow actor Karl Glusman, however they split just 18 months later and their divorce was finalised in 2021. Channing was famously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan (they share a 9-year-old daughter, Everly, together) but despite their picture-perfect relationship they ended things after nearly nine years as husband and wife in 2018.

Image Credit: MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images.

Over the weekend Zoë and Channing were spotted attending Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse and her baby from the 1968 film Rosemary’s Baby. Weird and yet still managed to look hot. Anyway, eagle-eyed fans spotted some blingety bling on her engagement finger which all but confirmed the happy news.

We wish them all the best planning their wedding. The good news is they can cut down on costs by getting Channing and his merry Magic Men to perform at Zoë’s hens party.