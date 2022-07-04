If flashbacks of Year 9 public speaking fill you with fear and dread, imagine presenting a news program on national television where only 44 viewers in a city of more than five million people tune in. Because that is what happened to Channel 10 and their new weekday breakfast news bulletin in Sydney, which recorded one of the lowest ever ratings in Australian telly history.

A moment of silence, please.

Per The Australian, 10 News First: Breakfast received the crook ratings on their second day.

And if American college movies have taught me anything, having 44 people watch your brand spanking new show is the equivalent of being a dorky girl and dropping your lunch tray in front of the entire cafeteria. The bitchy, popular girl says something catty and then the hot jock (who our sweet protagonist a crush on) laughs, so the shy nerd runs into the toilet to call her mum and yell at her for making her transfer schools.

Not a good second day.

Despite the less than desirable ratings — only 244 viewers in Perth watched the show on the same day, according to OzTAM — a Channel 10 spokeswoman said they were still chuffed.

“Network 10 is happy with the launch of the 10 News First: Breakfast,” she said.

“It has lifted the 2022 time slot average by 13 per cent in its first week.”

Honestly, good on Channel 10. They can’t all be home runs and sometimes it simply takes a bit of time to get into the swing of things.

10 News First: Breakfast even clocked an average of 17,000 viewers across the five major capital cities in its first five days, which is a bit better than 44 people in one day.

When you compare the ratings to Today on Channel 9, which has an average daily audience of 204,000 across the same metropolitan cities, I will concede that it doesn’t look as good. But can any breakfast show really compete with Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon in its first week?

In the meantime, we’re manifesting that the hosts of 10 News First: Breakfast, Lachlan Kennedy and Natasha Exelby, will knock it out of the park in the next few weeks.

Consider our crystals charged.