No doubt you’ve also been curious about whether a real-life version of CatDog could exist (it can’t, not in the way the cartoon does it) but this little puppy from Vietnam is close enough to a cat dog hybrid that I’ll take it. In fact, he’s so bloody adorable that he’s gone viral and now has his own Facebook fan page and everything.

Sweet little Dúi has sent the Internet into a tizzy for two things; because he’s frankly absurdly adorable, and because he looks like some weird mix between a spitz dog (maybe a Shiba Inu?) and a Scottish fold cat.

Oh, and ‘Dúi’ roughly translates to ‘bamboo rat’ which I think is pretty perfect for a two-month-old fluffball cat dog like this guy.

I mean, just LOOK AT HIM.

Nhất xẻng định Giang Hồ ???? Posted by Gấu Mèo Bắc Mỹ on Thursday, 20 February 2020

But not only is he absolutely tiny and soft and a perfect baby whom I wish to squish, he’s also clearly a Big Idiot Puppy. On the FB page dedicated to Dúi, there’s a healthy amount of photos where he’s obviously halfway through a zoomies sesh and just looks ridiculous.

I mean…

LOOK AT THOSE EYES.

Cuối tuần zui zẻ vật vã nha quý zị ???? Posted by Gấu Mèo Bắc Mỹ on Friday, 21 February 2020

LOOK AT HIM. THE IDIOT CAT DOG FUZZY BUM. I CANNOT.

HE’S SIMPLY TOO SMALL I CAN’T BEAR IT.

ALL I KNOW IS THAT THIS SAYS “STICKY RICE STICKY RICE” AND I CAN’T READ THE REST BUT I LOVE IT.

Dúi’s parents told Bored Panda that they aren’t 100% sure what breed he exactly is, but have said that they think he’s a cross between a Vietnamese native dog and a short-legged little legend named ‘Dingo’, and they think he’s the runt of the litter, or has some kind of gene mutation.

They’ve also said that they got him from a mountain province, so he’s some kind of weird little mixed-breed angel cat dog who I love too much and I also wish to put him in my jumper immediately.