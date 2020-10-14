Cardi B has accidentally slipped and posted a completely topless photo on her Instagram story just after she celebrated her birthday festivities. It’s happened to the best of us, Cardi, don’t worry.

Naturally, everyone screenshotted as fast as they could to capture the story before it was taken down, and Cardi has had to deal with the not-so-pleasant aftermath of waking up to the world sharing her areolas across the internet.

The rapper immediately jumped onto Twitter to voice how displeased she was with the fact that the photo was posted in the first place, stressing that she absolutely did not want this to happen.

“Lord… why the fuck do you have to make me be so stupid? You know what, I’m not gonna beat myself up about it,” she said in a Twitter voice message.

“I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not gonna even think about it. I am not going to think about it okay? Nope. No, I’m not.

“It is what it is. Shit happens. Fuck it. It’s not even the first time, I mean I used to be a stripper so whatever.”

Cardi B has also been retweeting a whole bunch of tweets that have used the hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi.

Naturally, we can’t exactly just put those tweets right here, but they’re up on Cardi’s twitter if you want to see a whole bunch of retweeted explicit tiddies from both men and women alike. Cardi does not discriminate.

The hashtag began in support for Cardi after meme pages began to make fun of her body. One common and invasive question asked was about the size of her areolas, which Cardi responded to on her Instagram.

“Cause I breastfeed a baby for 3 months titties got bigger so nipples got bigger. It’s ok let me know if your daddy wanna get breastfed,” she wrote. Good for her honestly.

Cardi answering a fan about why her areolas. Yes, that was an actual sentence I had to type out because a man decided to be in women’s business. pic.twitter.com/GRqBOJ9T3s — Fan Account | #BLM (@BardiUpdatess) October 13, 2020

If you want to find the picture for yourself like the fiend you are, it’s floating all across the internet, but since Cardi B has deleted it, you won’t be getting anything from us.

Now get outta here you animals.