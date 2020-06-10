Thanks for signing up!

Instagram filter options range from blurring your face until you’re just nostrils and eyeballs, to judging you based on your face. It’s a wild world out there on IG, and we’ve joined it.

Pedestrian.TV’s latest Instagram filter is all about your fave Aussie canteen snacks. Yep, start the filter rolling and eventually it’ll land on whatever recess snack your personality matches, mates!

Maybe you’re a Strawberry Oak person.

Or a Nippy’s OJ cup?

Here’s hoping you don’t get the dreaded Eucalyptus Drops, though.

The filter is live now, just head to THIS LINK to start spinning those snackies.