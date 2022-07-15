Brooke Blurton has opened up about her breakup from Darvid Garayeli and her time on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Speaking to fellow ex-Bachelorette Angie Kent and Yvie Jones on their podcast Two Girls, One Pod, Blurton shared some details about her very public relationship and her time on Bachie.

The reality star began by revealing that Bachie production did not inform her that her sister had passed away during filming.

“Not a lot of people know this, my sister died post production, literally the day that I’m saying goodbye to Darvid after our two or three days rendezvous, my sister’s dead and I haven’t been fucking notified,” she said.

“And that’s the reality of my world. I’m this Bachelorette. I’m this really glamorous person, they kind of put you on this massive pedestal and you’re like, ‘No, like my sister’s got schizophrenia or had schizophrenia’. She’s got a past history with drug and alcohol substance use. And here she is passed away. And I’m saying goodbye and get jumping in the car to be sent to an Airbnb, and that’s a real reality of my life.”

She went on to discuss the demise of her relationship with Darvid.

“I think all I wanted to do was be by myself and I couldn’t, I literally had this stranger in my house. Because I didn’t know him,” she said.

“We were starting to get to know one another. We did long distance but and I did love him. Hand on heart loved him purely. But at the same time, I was grieving. And I was really struggling with myself and what had just happened. I felt guilty that I wasn’t there. I was trying to deal with this new relationship. I wanted to be on country with my family. So much was going on.”

She also revealed that during Honey Badger‘s season of The Bachelor, she “did not get along” with some of the other gals.

Blurton said Brittany Hockley, Sophie Tieman and Cassandra Wood were at odds during filming.

“These girls weren’t actually my friends. I’m friends with them now, but we didn’t get along in the mansion,” she revealed.

“I was like the biggest loner. I think because from the start, I was always a threat and a front runner. But I wasn’t anything but myself. And they were just really close. And it was just unnatural for them to include me. I think in that sense, they were just all really close. And then there was me and I was an outcast.”

Give the full poddy a listen to hear more from Brooke including her journey as a queer woman on reality TV.