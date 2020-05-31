Remember the cinematic masterpiece that was Bring It On: All Or Nothing? Or, more specifically, remember *that* iconic krumping scene? You know, the one where Hayden Panettiere looks like she’s performing some sort of weird mating dance. Talk about iconic.

It’s hard to explain how truly iconic this scene was. At the time, we were all convinced that this was the absolute pinnacle of dance. I truly thought Hayden Panettiere was serving some serious hot girl energy. It wasn’t until recently that we all collectively realised how god-awful this scene was.

To this day, I am still convinced that krumping on a man like this is the only way to find love. Maybe that’s why I’m still single, who knows. The jury is still out on that one.

Ever since that scene first hit our screens with the 2006 straight-to-DVD release of Bring It On: All Or Nothing, it’s been a struggle to find anything that will fit that krumping-shaped hole in my heart. Well folks, I’ve officially found it.

Quite possibly the greatest video on the internet. Please prepare yourselves.

I present to you: Mitchell Gerrard Johnson recreating the iconic crumping scene from Bring It On: All Or Nothing, but instead of the guy, it’s a clothing rack.

“Idk if this is something Facebook needs,” he captioned the video.

Yes, Mitchell. Facebook really does need this. Thank you for your service.

The video has amassed more than 650,000 views since being posted on May 12, with thousands of Bring It On fans flocking to the comments to commend Johnson on his efforts. In just three weeks, the video has been shared more than 14,000 times and racked up over 9,000 comments.

Isolation has gifted us with a plethora of content that we didn’t even know we needed, but I don’t think anything can quite compare to this. If you weren’t recreating the routines from Bring It On: All Or Nothing in your backyard with your siblings, you weren’t living.

It’s 2020 and I think we could all use a little bit more Hayden Panettiere krumping right now.