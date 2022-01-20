Robert Pattinson is reportedly in talks to star in a new film by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho which sounds like a recipe for a guaranteed good time.

According to Deadline Joon Ho is in talks to write and direct an untitled sci-fi film based on Edward Ashton’s mega-hyped upcoming novel Mickey7. It’s the acclaimed director’s first project since Parasite which absolutely ate at the Oscars in 2020. If Pattinson’s role goes ahead then it will be his first project since wrapping up production on The Batman.

The untitled film follows the titular character Mickey7 (Pattinson), a disposable employee who’s sent on missions deemed too dangerous for others.

Here’s where things take an interesting turn: when Mickey dies on these assignments a new version of him is born with his memories intact and replaces him. The film follows the character on a mission to colonise the ice planet Niflheim when he returns to find a clone who has taken his place.

A dystopian sci-fi warning us of the hyper-capitalist view employers have of their staff as expendable? Robert Pattinson facing off against his clone? Space exploration? Inject this shit into my veins ASAP.

Ashton’s novel will release in the first quarter of 2022 but that doesn’t mean the movie’s plot will be spoiled. Sources told Deadline that the film may end up being loosely based on the source material as Joon Ho has a tendency of inserting his own lived experience into his films.

The esteemed Korean director was handed Ashton’s manuscript for his book at the end of 2021. Sources told the above publication that what was written “immediately drew his interest”.

Apparently every 30-something A-lister in Hollywood was eyeing the lead role in the project but Joon Ho and executives were blown away by Pattinson. They sent an offer to him just before the new year but it’s unclear whether he’s signed on it yet (we’d be very surprised if he said no though).

There’s no word yet on a release date for the new untitled film by Bong Joon Ho but you can rewatch his ground-breaking 2020 flick in the meantime here on Stan.