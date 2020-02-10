THEY’VE BLOODY DONE IT. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won of Parasite have won South Korea its very first Oscar.

Parasite won the award for best original screenplay. I’m going to assume it will be the first of many at tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony. Don’t fuck up, Oscars.

“You don’t write a script to represent a country, but it’s the first Oscar for South Korea,” Bong said, via the excellent Sharon Choi.

“I thank all the actors who are here with me today for bringing this film to life,” he continued.

LOOK AT HOW HAPPY HE LOOKS, I’M SOBBING.

ALSO!

According to the Los Angeles Times’ film critic Justin ChangParasite is the first non-English language film to win best original screenplay since Spanish film, Talk To Her, took home the gong 17 years ago. The film, helmed by Pedro Almodóvar, also won best director at the 2003 Academy Awards.

Parasite is nominated for a total of six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing. Speaking of which, Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood just scooped up the award for production design.

