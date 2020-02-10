Thanks for signing up!

THEY’VE BLOODY DONE IT. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won of Parasite have won South Korea its very first Oscar.

Parasite won the award for best original screenplay. I’m going to assume it will be the first of many at tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony. Don’t fuck up, Oscars.

“You don’t write a script to represent a country, but it’s the first Oscar for South Korea,” Bong said, via the excellent Sharon Choi.

“I thank all the actors who are here with me today for bringing this film to life,” he continued.

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win Best Original Screenplay for @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/Rf6f8a929Z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

LOOK AT HOW HAPPY HE LOOKS, I’M SOBBING.

ALSO!

Sandra Oh’s reaction to ‘Parasite’ winning is the most precious thing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AVwrKHdOZA — april IS SEEING BTS ⁷ (@btscutiesss) February 10, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times’ film critic Justin Chang, Parasite is the first non-English language film to win best original screenplay since Spanish film, Talk To Her, took home the gong 17 years ago. The film, helmed by Pedro Almodóvar, also won best director at the 2003 Academy Awards.

PARASITE is the first non-English-language movie to win best original screenplay since TALK TO HER 17 years ago. #Oscars — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) February 10, 2020

Parasite is nominated for a total of six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing. Speaking of which, Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood just scooped up the award for production design.

The 92nd Academy Awards is live on Channel Seven and 7plus today. You can catch the broadcast on Seven from 12.00pm (AEDT) or you can stream it on 7plus, with a primetime encore tonight at 7.30pm on 7flix and 7plus.

Stream the 2020 Oscars right now, right here.