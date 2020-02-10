Parasite has become the first non-English movie ever to win the Academy Award for best picture at the 92nd Oscars. I am absolutely bawling.

Parasite triumphed over Joker, Ford V Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The reaction from Dolby Theatre says it all.

History has been made. #Parasite has just become the first non-English-language best picture #Oscars winner. Watch the cast and crew receive a standing ovation https://t.co/skqfMYrBWU pic.twitter.com/KyLLjzVPQ1 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Kwak Sin Ae, who accepted the award along with the cast and crew, said she was speechless.

“We never imagined this to ever happen,” she said via translator Sharon Choi. “We are so happy.”

Miky Lee, who The Hollywood Reporter calls the “most important mogul in Korean entertainment”, also spoke on stage, thanking director Bong Joon Ho for being his fantastic self.

“I’d really like to thank director Bong, thank you for being you,” she said. “I like everything about him, his smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks, and especially the way he directs.”

Elsewhere, Parasite also took home the gongs for best original screenplay, international feature film, and director. When accepting the award for best director, Bong – simply the greatest – said he “thought I was done for the day and ready to relax.” He had just given his speech for best original screenplay.

You gotta love him. Not to mention, he is the first South Korean filmmaker to win best director at the Oscars.

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that was carved deep in my heart, which is, ‘The most personal is the most creative’,” he said. “That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honour.”

He continued, “When people in the US were not familiar with my films, Quentin [Tarantino] always put my films on his list. He’s here, thank you so much.

“And Todd [Phillips] and Sam [Mendes], great directors that I admire,” he said. “If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into five and share it with all of you.”

Bong wrapped up his speech by saying he’ll be drinking until the morning.

the roar after she announces Parasite asthe winner sounds exactly like the roar when the home team wins a playoff game at the buzzer — everyone fucking loves Parasite — this is beautiful pic.twitter.com/5ZqyacN49N — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 10, 2020

I’m weeping at my goddamn desk.

