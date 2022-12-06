The first trailer for Bong Joon-ho‘s new flick starring everyone’s favourite weird Victorian man Robert Pattinson has just dropped and let me tell ya, I’m excited.

The film is called Mickey 17. Intriguing.

Now, the teaser trailer doesn’t give us much to work with but the sight of Robert Pattinson lying in a big ‘ol cryogenic tube is certainly a bit unnerving.

We also copped a release date for the flick: March 29, 2024. I’ll be counting down the days on my Google calendar.

Given the brilliance of Bong Joon-ho’s previous work — including Oscar winner Parasite — I get the sense we’re in for an absolute treat with this one.

As well as R-Patz, the film includes horror queen and Aussie legend Toni Collette, plus Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie and Holliday Grainger. As well as Pattinson, I’m particularly excited to see Yeun given his excellent performance in Nope.

Mickey 17 is based on a 2022 book by Edward Ashton called Mickey7. As you might be able to tell from the teaser trailer, it’s a sci-fi.

The titular Mickey in the book is something called an expendable. In essence he’s a disposable clone, and when he dies a new version of himself is regenerated with most of his memories intact.

He’s been sent by his employer to colonise the ice world of Nilfheim. But when he returns to base after being left for dead on a mission, he finds he’s been replaced by a new clone.

As pointed out by Variety, it’s not 100 per cent clear just how similar the film will be to the original book. But it certainly sounds like the source material has a bunch of great stuff ripe for the picking.

It’s giving Star Wars: The Clone Wars but with two Robert Pattinsons and, y’know, probably a takedown of class systems and space colonisation.

READ MORE R-Patz Having A Chuckle At His Wild Southern Accent In The Devil All The Time Makes Two Of Us

Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass, the bloke behind The Matrix. So I’m expecting we’re in for a visual treat.

We’ve of course seen R-Patz tackle space before in 2018 flick High Life, where he starred as one member of a group of criminals serving a death sentence who are sent into a black hole on a scientific mission.

Similarly, Bong Joon-ho has ventured into the world of sci-fi with the critically acclaimed Chris Evans flick Snowpiercer, where all of surviving humanity lives on a train after a climate catastrophe. The lower classes — who are forced to live at the end of the train — stage a revolt against the elites.

I’m manifesting we get similar vibes in Mickey 17 and hopefully at least 17 Robert Pattinsons.