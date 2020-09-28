If you need a wee Monday morning boost then I give you two minutes of a cheeky Robert Pattinson, our sweet, chaotic prince.

Pattinson is one of the many stars of southern gothic thriller, The Devil All The Time. It’s available on Netflix right now, and also stars the likes of Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Eliza Scanlen, Bill Skarsgård, and Mia Wasikowska. Stacked cast, tell ya what.

To celebrate the film’s release on Netflix, the streaming giant shared an interview between Pattinson and director / co-writer Antonio Campos on YouTube.

Pattinson is super passionate about what he does, there’s no denying it. He’s also just… on another level.

Let us never forget that GQ interview from earlier this year.

Okay, Robert.

Anywho, Pattinson and Campos discussed the former’s unique accent in The Devil All The Time.

This is not a spoiler, just an example of Pattinson in action as preacher Preston Teagardin.

“I remember a lot of the process of working with you, you avoiding the dialect coach and then showing up very much in character,” Campos said in their interview.

*Pattinson giggles in the background*

Yes, Pattinson straight-up refused to work with a dialect coach ‘cos he wanted to come up with the accent on his own. He also kept the accent a secret until he arrived on set.

Pattinson said he came up with the accent while he was wandering around town, learning his lines.

“There’s just something about some pronunciations that just really tickle me,” Pattinson said.

“Kind of just making myself laugh… you kind of have to be working with a friend to be able to just be like, ‘I just want to do this thing. It doesn’t really make sense. It’s coming from somewhere,” he laughed.

“There were takes – early takes – where you would say delusion and then you would just crack up,” Campos said.

Check out the accent chat below.

You’ve just gotta love him.

The Devil All The Time is a generational story, focusing on young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Meanwhile, a couple of sinister characters – an unholy, feral preacher in frilly shirts (Pattinson), creepy couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Stan) – lurk around the corner.

Stream it now on Netflix.

On a final note, I watched the film thinking it was going to be a jolly good time – completely ignoring the fact that it is a southern gothic thriller. Do not do this.

Solid film though.