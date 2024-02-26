When Lee Sung Jin pitched the Netflix series Beef, he thought of it as an anthology that had new characters and — of course — new beef each season. However, as he began working with Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and the rest of the Season One cast, he fell in love with the world they created. After picking up a bevvy of accolades for the show during the 2023 awards season, whispers have started circulating about the fate of Beef Season Two — and it seems like the anthology series idea is back on the table.

According to Deadline, Lee Sung Jin is currently casting for Season Two of the acclaimed mini-series and has some pretty big stars in the lineup for consideration.

This time around, the series is reportedly focusing on two couples who have beef. One of those couples is played by Hollywood up-and-comers Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.

Cailee recently starred in Sofia Coppola‘s Priscilla. (Image: Getty) Charles gained notoriety for his role in May December (Image: Getty)

And — get this — the other is said to be played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway. These two certainly have a good energy together so I’m stoked they could potentially be reunited on screen.

Anne Hathaway is, and always will be, an “it” girl. (Image: Getty) Mr Red Scarf himself!!!! (Image: Getty)

Talk about a dream cast list, hey?

But before you get too excited, it’s important to note that these are just ~whispers~. While I’ll be manifesting with all my power, no one has signed on the dotted line to make this incredible cast list a reality just yet.

Beef picked up a whole heap of awards during the latest award circuit, snapping up eight Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globe Awards.

You can watch Season One of Beef on Netflix.