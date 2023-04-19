CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.

Beef may currently be ranked number one on Netflix, but the dark comedy’s success is currently being overshadowed by controversy surrounding cast member David Choe.

Choe, who plays antagonist Issac, has come under fire after a 2014 episode of his podcast, DVDASA, recently resurfaced, in which the actor and graffiti artist seemingly admitted to “rapey behaviour” towards a masseuse.

After the episode was originally released, the 46-year-old claimed the conversation was misinterpreted and the encounter he described was made up.

However, the resurfaced footage has outraged fans, who are calling for Netflix to axe Choe.

Here’s a breakdown of the controversy so far.

What did Beef star David Choe say?

In the episode, Choe chatted with a number of guests and co-host Asa Akira, recalling the encounter involving a massage therapist named Rose.

As reported by Variety, Choe claimed in the podcast that he was “getting turned on just telling this story”.

“I just take her hand and I put it on my dick. She just holds it there,” he claimed, before detailing several sexual acts which unfolded.

He reportedly ended the lengthy story by saying: “The thrill of possibly going to jail, that’s what achieved the erection quest.”

“Ew, you’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist now, and that the only way to get your dick hard really is rape,” Akira said, to which Choe replied: “Yeah.”

David Choe, of the Netflix series Beef with Alli Wong and Steven Yeun, did a DMCA takedown of a video of himself describing raping a massage therapist. Anyway here's what he actually said, and it's horrible. (posting the vid seems like fair use to me, but ianal (yet)) https://t.co/JA1LodfV2T — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) April 17, 2023

As the guests questioned the actor on Rose’s appearance, Akira interjected.

“What the fuck is wrong with you guys? Who cares what she looks like? Dave is telling us he’s a rapist,” she said.

“A successful rapist,” Choe replied.

David Choe addressed “rapist” accusations in 2014

According to Buzzfeed, Choe addressed his comments on the podcast’s now-defunct website, chalking them up to “bad storytelling”.

He wrote: “I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered.

“I am an artist and a storyteller and I view my show DVDASA as a complete extension of my art.

“If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche. Just like many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, the same goes with my show. The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show. We fuck with each other, entertain ourselves and laugh at each other.

“It’s a dark, tasteless, completely irreverent show where we fuck with everyone listening, but mostly ourselves. We create stories and tell tales. It’s not a news show. It’s not a representation of my reality. It’s not the place to come for reliable information about me or my life. It’s my version of reality, it’s art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not!

“In a world full of horrible people, thank god for us.”

Choe later told The New York Times: “I never raped anyone.” He also doubled down that the masseuse story was fictional and a work of art.

What’s happening now?

Less than a week after Beef made its Netflix debut on April 12, writer Aura Bogado replied to a tweet about Choe’s involvement in the series.

“David Choe, as in the guy who detailed the way he raped a woman?” she questioned. “And then came back to say it was just a misunderstood version of his reality? Ok.”

David Choe, as in the guy who detailed the way he raped a woman? And then came back to say it was just a misunderstood version of his reality? Ok. https://t.co/qL2yhiU3bG — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) April 13, 2023

Bogado soon shared a clip from the interview, as did writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather.

However, the pair removed the content three days later after receiving emails from Twitter detailing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) notices filed by Choe.

According to Variety, someone alleging to be the actor, writing on behalf of the David Young Choe Foundation, described Bogado and Meriweather’s posts as “copyright infringing media”. They were also instructed to remove the videos “immediately”.

Bogado shared the request on Twitter.

David Choe wrote to Twitter to get the video I posted of him talking about the woman he says he raped taken down on copyright grounds.



He claims his *nonprofit* owns the copyright to the video of him talking about the alleged rape. pic.twitter.com/6IaSXTOeQ1 — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) April 16, 2023

Has anyone involved with Beef commented on the controversy surrounding David Choe?

At the time of writing, Netflix, co-producer A24, Beef creator Lee Sung Jin, and the show’s leads-slash-producers Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are yet to comment on the controversy.

This is despite fans putting pressure on them to address Choe’s comments and involvement in the series.

Tagging Netflix and A24, one user wrote: “Please comment on David Choe’s video where he admits to raping a massage therapist.”

“Seriously @aliwong @stevenyuen @a24 @netflix – you have no comment?” another asked.

Since its debut in early April, viewers have spent more than 70 million hours watching Beef.

It is unknown whether the show will be renewed for a second season.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.