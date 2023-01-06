WWE alum, actor and LGBTIQ+ ally Dave Bautista has revealed that he covered up a tattoo of Manny Pacquiao because he’s a “an extreme homophobe”.

Since appearing in the popular Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, Bautista has proven himself as a great actor and honestly, a massive sweetie pie too.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Bautista explains the meaning behind all of his iconic tattoos. One of those tattoos was a team logo of a team that Manny Pacquiao is part of.

“It used to be a team logo. I was part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to,” Bautista said in the interview.

“Then he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe.

“It’s a personal issue with me. My mom’s a lesbian, and I just couldn’t call him a friend so I had it covered up with this.”

However, despite having his fair share of tattoo cover ups, Bautista doesn’t regret getting the tattoos in the first place.

“I think cover ups are part of your story,

“You know you have regrets, you make mistakes. And so you try to fix them as best you can.”

Honestly, that makes me feel better about the shit walk-in tattoo I got while drunk.

As the video continued, Bautista also revealed that he had aWinnie the Pooh because of his co-star in the film My Spy. In an interview for the film, child star Chloe Coleman and Bautista had to guess things about each other and Coleman incorrectly guessed he had a Winnie the Pooh tattoo because of his kind heart. Aww.

Bautista felt bad that Coleman guessed incorrectly and decided to get the tattoo anyway. Awwww.

Please protect this man at all costs. It’s not every day that you see a such a macho man also be such a sensitive and kind soul too.