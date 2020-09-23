For years now, it’s seemed that Bachelor contestants sign up for the show with one goal in mind: gaining Instagram followers. And while that goal has not changed, an added motive has emerged: being cast on Bachelor In Paradise.

But sadly, that dream has been stripped away for certain members of this year’s The Bachelor cast as punishment for their batshit antics.

An anonymous contestant from Locky Gilbert’s season did a spicy interview with Daily Mail Australia where she claimed that Ten and Warner Bros. told her that she would have “no chance” of being cast in BIP if she broke her contract.

“They said to me: ‘If you do this, you might as well rule out any future appearance on any other Warner Bros. show’,” the unnamed contestant told the site.

She claims the girls were warned not to speak to any magazine, website or podcast about their experiences during filming without the written permission of Warner Bros. They were also told their social media posts had to be approved by producers.

“If you are caught posting something they don’t like, you have to delete it immediately,” the insider added.

“They continually remind you of your signed agreement and ask if you want to return for Bachelor in Paradise.”

She said, “We have a bit more freedom once we are get kicked off the show.”

It is not known what the opp was that the anonymous contestant wanted to do that resulted in this threat, but I sure as shit want to find out. The article features pics of Roxi Kenny, so it very well could be her. My money’s also on Juliette Herrera.

Whoever the hell it was also said that producers get pissed at them when they stage paparazzi photos.

“Warner Bros. also really frown upon contestants setting up paparazzi photos… It’s a big no-no,” the contestant said.

The So Dramatic! podcast recently claimed that Bella Varelis got in strife with Ten after her dad and mates posted potential spoilers on their ‘grams.

Their punishment? Withholding Bella’s cocktail party pics. A spokesperson for 10 has since denied the rumour and said Bella has access to all of her cocktail party pics, but I have no doubt that she was reprimanded for the aforementioned spoilers.