We’re officially up to the sacred home visits stage of The Bachelor and in last night’s episode, Locky Gilbert was introduced to each finalist’s respective fam.

The episode got folks talking for a variety of reasons, including the usual dad vs. Bachelor tension that we love to see every year, but also ‘cos one of the locations looked hellishly familiar.

During his visit to the home of frontrunner Irena Srbinovska, your girl took him on a sweet nature walk, which was a genius move, considering Locky lurves the outdoors and this would show him that she’s DTF (down to frolic in nature).

Online punters have pointed out that the location looks a helluva lot like the where iconic flick Tomorrow When The War Began filmed scenes in Hell (the deep bush location the group of teens made their base camp).

Observe:

Credit: Tomorrow When The War Began.

And, sure enough, both Bachie and the Caitlin Stasey flick were filmed at the gorgeous Irrawong Reserve and Waterfall in North Narrabeen.

Credit: Northern Beaches Council.

“IS THAT PLACE HELL FROM TOMORROW WHEN THE WAR BEGAN?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Is it just me or did that location where Irena and Locky were, look like a scene from tomorrow when the war began Hell where kids hideout?” wrote another.

It’s incredibly fitting for Bachie to film at the same location used for a fictional hell, since watching the show this year (and, frankly, writing about it) is akin to being banished to the fiery pits of hell where happiness dissipates and the devil taunts you with haunting imagery.

Speaking of being banished to hell: an anonymous contestant from this season just did a spicy interview with Daily Mail Australia where she claimed that Ten and Warner Bros. told her that she would have “no chance” of being cast in Bachelor In Paradise if she broke her contract.

“They said to me: ‘If you do this, you might as well rule out any future appearance on any other Warner Bros. show’,” the unnamed contestant claimed,

Apparently the girls were told that if they breached their contract by speaking about their filming experiences without the written permission of Warner Bros, they’d be sent to hell (read: barred from BIP).

“They continually remind you of your signed agreement and ask if you want to return for Bachelor in Paradise,” she added (read more about that whole shitshow here).

Hell.