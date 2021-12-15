Everyone’s favourite skater girl Avril Lavigne has hinted towards a full-length ‘Sk8er Boi’ movie, and my wheels are already spinning with excitement. This is everything I’ve ever wanted. 2000’s girlies rise up.

Lavigne recently sat with the She Is the Voice podcast to talk about her 2002 single ‘Sk8er Boi’, which is soon approaching its 20th anniversary.

Obviously, everyone is keen to see how the 37-year-old is going to celebrate such a significant event. Limited edition skateboards? A world tour where she sings all of her greatest hits? A brand new era where she releases ‘Sk8er Boi II’ unto the unexpecting masses, perhaps?

Well, turns out we’re getting a ‘Sk8er Boi’ film, which sounds like my new favourite movie if I’m being honest.

AVRIL LAVIGNE SAID SHES GOING TO TURN SK8ER BOI INTO A FILM FOR ITS 20TH. ANNIVERSARY NEXT YEAR — sk8er (@headabovewter) December 11, 2021

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me,” Lavigne told the podcast.

“I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

*Screams in baggy tees and dresses over jeans*

Although Lavigne didn’t reveal all the finer details like who was playing the titular Sk8er Boi and who was going to be the pretty-faced ballet dancer who turns him down, she did mention that the story would be following that of the music video.

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks,” said Lavigne.

“It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

Excited to see this generation’s Karl Marx spin her marvellous poetry into a timeless film.

Now all that’s left to do is speculate on the cast of this movie, because I have a couple of ideas if Miss Lavigne is willing to spend some moolah.