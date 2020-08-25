We’re well and truly powering through with The Bachelor, so naturally a bunch of spoilers are going to be spilled and no arguments from this impatient stan.

Popular Bachie fan account Bachie Funny has gone back through the promo archives of this season and found a sneaky spoiler.

There’s a scene where 10 gals partake in a video chat with leading lad Locky Gilbert and host Osher Günsberg during the period where the show switches to the COVID-19 friendly format.

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment teases which contestants make it to the top ten.

Well hey there, ladies. (Credit: Ten)

“19 girls left on tv, only these 10 featured in early promos showing how they filmed over Zoom during covid shutdown,” the caption read. “Honestly swear I’ve been sent about a billion different lists for who the finalists are haha but safe to say this is top 10 at least?”

It comes after a sneaky spoiler was dropped during a promo just last week.

In the teaser, Locky is seen participating in a group hometown visit date with four of the gals and their folks.

Now, as we know, hometown visits usually don’t occur until the final four, and since there are only four of them shown in the clip, it must mean that those ladies make it ’til the end.

As first reported by The Wash, the four women who participated in the Zoom chat with Locky were Bella Varelis, Steph Harper, Nicole Campbell and Roxi Kenny.

TOP FOUR! TOP FOUR! TOP FOUR!

The Bachelor switched to what they’re calling a ‘love in lockdown’ format after on-site production was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Single dates and group dates continued via Zoom, and Locky exchanged digits with the gals so they could stay in contact in iso.

Filming resumed at the Bachelor mansion in Oxford Falls, Sydney, in the first week of July.