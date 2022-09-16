TikTok Is Fkn Frothing This Footage Of Kim K Appearing To Get Snubbed By Anna Wintour At NYFW

It looks like Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week. Should’ve gotten your fucking ass up and worked a bit harder at your introductions, babe!

The alleged snub happened at the Fendi show and was captured in a TikTok by the French magazine Madame Figaro. It was, how you say, a bit awkward.

Kardashian was clapping her little heart out as the models did their final walk. She was standing next to Sarah Jessica Parker who TBH looked like she wasn’t paying attention and was ready to grab her bag and yeet out of there. And you know what? That’s so fair.

But then Wintour started walking over and Parker perked up. She did the excited “OMG hi!!!” thing with her hands that I do when I get home and see my cat.

It was at that precise moment the Snub™ happened: Kardashian thought Wintour was walking over to say g’day to her but instead, the editor-in-chief of Vogue made a beeline for Parker. Ruh roh, Raggy.

Take a squiz at the footage below. It makes for intriguing viewing.

What made the supposed snub particularly awkward turtle was the fact it looked like Kardashian said “hi!” to Wintour and even adjusted her bag and phone in her hands so she could give the woman a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek.

Look, social interactions like this happen all the time. The amount of times I’ve thought a literal stranger was waving at me so I waved back at them like we were mates is astounding. And don’t get me started on the embarrassment of letting out an enthusiastic “hey!” only to realise no one was talking to me.

However, I am convinced Kardashian knew something was amiss because she pulled the most pained facial expression I’ve ever seen once she realised Wintour was actually walking over to greet Parker.

That is the smile of a woman on a downward spiral. I pull that exact facial expression when a bloke says I look “ethnic” when I literally am just brunette and also have brown eyes. I can see the pain, confusion and desperation in those eyes.

The video has amassed more than 237,000 likes, and quite a few people clocked onto the apparent snub in the comments.

“And just like that….. kk realized who she was standing next to😂😂😂,” one person commented.

“The way she totally ignore Kim and went straight to SJP 😂😂,” said another.

The emoji du jour is clearly the crying laughing face. A beautiful choice.

READ MORE Anna Wintour Was Responsible For The Hills’ Most Iconic Burn

There’s the possibility that Wintour simply didn’t see Kardashian or that she greeted her after Parker (the vid cut off quite abruptly so it’s anyone’s guess what happened next).

But Wintour apparently barred Kardashian from going to the 2012 Met Gala — an event the editor-in-chief has run since 1995 — ‘cos she just didn’t bloody like her, a source told Radar Online.

“Anna hates Kim,” they said.

“Why would she be invited to the event? It is all the biggest stars in the world and Kim doesn’t fit that bill at all.”

Granted that was 10 years ago and Kardashian has since graced a few Vogue covers, so maybe they’ve settled their differences. Or maybe they haven’t and Wintour actually did snub Kimmy! You simply never know.