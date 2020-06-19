In news that I never knew I needed, the iconic 90s book series Animorphs is copping a film adaptation and honestly, this is the good news I needed today.

If you didn’t read Animorphs as a child, stop whatever you’re doing right now, walk over to the mirror, take a good, hard look at yourself and question what the absolute fuck you’ve been doing with your life.

Author K.A Applegate blessed us with 54 books that took us on a truly iconic science fantasy journey from 1996 to 2001.

I mean, what’s not to love? Five people (Jake, Marco, Cassie, Rachel and Tobias) and an alien (Aximili-Esgarrouth-Isthill or “Ax”) are able to transform or “morph” into any animal they touch. Oh, and let’s not forget how they used this power to save the planet from a secret alien invasion.

Before we were shit-scared of turning into a H20-esque mermaid if we touched water, children spent their days secretly wishing they could turn into animals. What do kids do now? Wish they could turn into *checks notes* iPads? Pfft!

But now the series’ publisher Scholastic is teaming up with producer Erik Feig to bring the Animorphs to the big screen in a feature-length film, according the Hollywood Reporter.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Scholastic to adapt Animorphs, an iconic book series with a wildly unique combination of exciting, witty, outlandish and grounded elements that feel all too relevant for our times,” Feig said. “We know these books have a deservedly deep bench of passionate fans — ourselves included— and we hope to make Katherine Applegate and her co-author, Michael Grant, proud as we bring Jake, Marco, Cassie, Rachel, and Tobias to life for a new generation.”

The news comes just months before Scholastic Entertainment’s live-action adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog is scheduled for release in November, which is also ICONIC.

We’re yet to hear news of a release date or further details about the film, but we’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.