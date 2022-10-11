Beloved Broadway icon Angela Lansbury has sadly died aged 96.

Lansbury died on Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

The British actress was known for her unforgettable contribution to Broadway musicals as well as her portrayal of crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series Murder, She Wrote.

She also voiced Mrs. Potts, the teapot on Beauty and the Beast and sang the title song.

Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and earned a lifetime achievement award.

She scored Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, Gaslight (1945) and The Picture of Dorian Gray (1946).

She was nominated again in 1962 for The Manchurian Candidate.

RIP to a legend.