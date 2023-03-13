‘Tis the 2023 Oscars! Happy Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal day to all who celebrate! And a big “shut the fuck up” to everyone getting their knickers in a knot because Angela Bassett didn’t appear to celebrate Jamie Lee Curtis taking out the Best Supporting Actress gong!

Curtis won the little gold man for her sausage-fingered role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Bassett was nominated for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

When it was announced that Curtis had won, Bassett didn’t appear to react to the news with the same level of excitement as fellow nominees Hong Chau (The Whale) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Folks online were quick to pooh-pooh Bassett for her reaction and accused her of being a “sore loser” which, in my humble opinion, is nothing short of infuriating and is seeped in racism.

First things first — if you had a camera jammed up your nose capturing your every facial expression and you found out you hadn’t won an Oscar, would you not look salty for two seconds? Because I would be a tad disappointed.

Bassett is allowed to be human. People are acting like she pelted Miss Activia with rotten tomatoes and started screaming, crying and throwing up onstage when, in reality, all she did was look a bit miffed. Does she really deserve to be chastised because she didn’t start doing cartwheels when another actor won an Oscar over her?

It’s also beyond abysmal to police a Black woman’s behaviour for not being “nice” enough when the Academy Awards have historically snubbed Black actors. In its 94-year history, only 22 Oscars have been awarded to performances given by Black actors; Halle Berry remains the only Black woman to win Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball back in 2001.

Jordan Peele‘s Nope failed to clock any 2023 Oscar nominations, despite receiving arduous praise from critics and audiences alike and delivering a stellar list of award-worthy performances. Chadwick Boseman, whose memorable career was cut devastatingly short when he passed away in 2020, was nominated for a posthumous Best Actor gong at the 2021 Oscars for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and lost to Anthony Hopkins.

No one is hating on Jamie Lee Curtis, but Angela Bassett — who has given myriad phenomenal performances throughout her career which have gone unrecognised, no less — doesn’t have to constantly perform to appease the unrealistic expectations of randoms sitting at home on the couch watching the Academy Awards.

Also, would people be getting so worked up if it were Cate Blanchett and not Bassett? Because something tells me they wouldn’t.

Good for Angela Bassett not smiling nor clapping. Y’all expect Black women to not only be exceptional, but be happy for other who get accolades we deserve over and over. — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 13, 2023

I better not see hot takes / think pieces tomorrow dragging Angela Bassett for having a human reaction as a Black woman who’s been in this emotionally violent industry for DECADES — a.b. (@AlannaBennett) March 13, 2023

You would swear Angela Bassett got up and said FUCK THE OSCARS the way these ppl carrying on. At least everyone gets to see the magnitude in which Black women are expected to perform and how our every emotion is policed. Decades in and she’s not even allowed to fight back tears — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) March 13, 2023

I'm really sick of Black people having to be gracious in the face of blatant disrespect so I am glad Angela Bassett lived in her truth in that moment — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Other people were just pissed off that Miss Activia won over Bassett. Was doing The Thing not enough?!

Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/KfkLUJo0h9 — ♈︎ (@bvbhive) March 13, 2023

Me on my way to steal Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar to give to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/Z1jsoUxsur — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) March 13, 2023

you’re telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?pic.twitter.com/lgykpGMKg7 — ST☆R BOY (@Dr7gns) March 13, 2023

everyone who voted for jamie lee curtis over angela bassett and stephanie hsu needs to sleep with one eye open pic.twitter.com/8eOdYEKhRO — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 13, 2023

The treatment of Bassett reminds me of when Grace Tame was slammed ‘cos she should have “smiled” and “been polite to” former Prime Minister Scott Morrison at *that* Australian of The Year ceremony.

Can we stop the narrative that women — especially Black women — have to constantly indulge other people?