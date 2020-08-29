Tributes have poured in for beloved Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away today at the tragically young age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Mark Ruffalo, his co-star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was one of the first to pay tribute, taking to social media to say:

“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

Chris Hemsworth wrote: “Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP.”

The legendary Whoopi Goldberg wrote:

“1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family.”

Mariah Carey thanked Boseman for persevering and leaving behind an “incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy”:

Numerous other stars of the MCU also paid tribute, including Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, Clark Gregg and Don Cheadle:

Issa Rae said that the news left her feeling broken, while director Barry Jenkins wished for Boseman to rest “eternally in power.”

Aquaman star Jason Momoa offered a sweet tribute, writing: “all my aloha and condolences to his ohana. i’m truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. i’m so sorry RIP.”

Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment also paid tribute, saying “our hearts are broken … your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Musician Khalid said “this is so unbelievable, sending love & light to your family.”

RIP Chadwick Boseman.

Singer Tinashe quoted from Boseman’s 2018 Howard University commencement speech, saying:

“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill.”

Current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden also offered some words of his own, saying:

“The true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.”

The volume of tributes speaks to how beloved Chadwick Boseman was in the film industry and beyond. Director Jordan Peele called the news a “crushing blow” and Mark Hammill of Star Wars remembered him as “a deeply gifted man”:

I have absolutely no words.

Lena Waithe offered some especially poignant words, saying:

Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We all did. You will be missed. Our little black boys lost a superhero today. Black Panther has wings now. It’s as if we all gained an angel. This man made sure our heroes would live on forever. Heroes like: Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown. You loved us. May your life remind us to always love on each other.

R.I.P.