The rumour mill is running overtime with chatter that Andy Lee and his long-term girlfriend Rebecca Harding have secretly gotten hitched, or he’s popped the question.

Lee and Harding are currently holidaying in Paris, living their best lives and all that jazz. On Sunday, the comedian posted a très romantique shot of the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower to Instagram.

It was quite possibly the most divine golden hour I’ve ever seen. That sunset! The way the light ricocheted off the Seine! The luminous Eiffel Tower! Simply stunning.

Obviously the couple looked happy and radiant, with Harding in a beautifully pleated pair of trousers and a delicious little cropped cardigan, while Lee was rocking an absurdly large Apple watch. Truly in awe at the sheer size of that thing.

But if you look beyond the ‘yuge smart watch, you’ll note that Lee had his left hand in his pocket. Was it a mindless hand placement or was he hiding something, such as a shiny wedding band?

That’s right folks, some fans reckon Lee and Harding have gotten hitched in Paris, while others smell an engagement.

“Hiding those left hands!” one person commented.

“This shot actually has a bit of a post-proposal glow about it ❤️,” said another.

“Could a special question be on the cards…?” commented a third.

“Surely you dropped the knee,” another person said.

“Perfect place for a romantic engagement or even a wedding 💒,” a fifth fan commented.

A stack of people simply commented the diamond ring emoji, which speaks for itself.

Seeing as the couple have been dating since 2014 (except for a brief six-month split back in 2016), I wouldn’t be too surprised if they’ve heard the ding dong of wedding bells, or if tying the knot is on the horizon.

Either way, I think I can speak for all of us when I say we have no choice but to stan Lee and Harding and their past or future nuptials. We simply love to see it.