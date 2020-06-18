Select your stealthiest mate and grab your passport ‘cos Amazing Race Australia is currently casting for the next season.

Can’t find your passport? Not to worry, you won’t need it anyway ‘cos due to COVID-19, the next comp will be strictly national.

Ten has put out a call for contestants to apply for the show, saying “there’s no knowing what Aussie adventures await”.

“Will our teams scale the Sydney Harbour Bridge? Forage through Kakadu National Park? Count all the churches in Adelaide?” Ten said.

Ten’s chief sales officer Rod Prosser said he’s stoked the series will be filmed entirely in Australia this year.

“This will be a welcome boost for local companies and the Australian tourism industry as the opportunities to integrate across a series which will explore some of the best places and products Australia has to offer will be made easier than ever,” he said.

Returning host Beau Ryan said to aspiring contestants: “The experience will change you and your teammate’s life forever. If you’re looking to travel off the beaten path, all while having a crack at the massive prize, then give it a shot.”

Last year’s race, which crossed international borders, kicked off with 635,000 metro viewers. Its final moments had 739,000.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Apply now!