It seems that we’re in the midst of a reality TV apocalypse, with a bunch of popular Aussie shows being cancelled one by one. Now, we can add SAS Australia to a list that already includes once heavy-hitters The Bachelor Australia and The Masked Singer. (Gladiators was also cancelled, but was it a heavy hitter? Please.)

The popular Seven series that puts shady celebs through a bunch of tests as a reputation rehab, of sorts, will not be returning in 2024.

Although the network previously announced a 2024 season, Daily Mail Australia’s insiders are claiming that a fifth season of the series has not been ordered.

The SAS Australia blokes on their way to unemployment. (Credit: Seven)

The whole thing is kinda suss ‘cos according to Screentime, the production company behind SAS Australia, producers had already begun the casting process prior to this announcement.

Welp, something must’ve gone awry as the series would need to be well into production by now to deliver a season by the end of the year and there’s been nothing but crickets from production.

The insider claimed that negotiations between Channel Seven and Screentime “fizzled out”, and so the future of the show is now “uncertain.”

But never fear, SAS Australia fans, ‘cos apparently rival network Channel Nine (which wholly owns Pedestrian Group, the publisher of this website) is looking at nabbing the series for a 2025 roll-out.

“Channel Nine have shown interest in picking up the show for 2025,” the source said.

There has been no official announcement from Nine has of yet so take this one with a grain of salt.

READ MORE 10 Confirms The Bachelor And Masked Singer Aren’t Coming Back This Year So Osher Has A New Gig

Reality TV shows cancelled in 2024

This is just the latest in a slew of recent reality TV cancellations.

Last month, Channel 10 confirmed The Bachelor franchise and The Masked Singer Australia won’t be returning in 2024.

The network issued a statement just hours after Bachie host Osher Günsberg talked about the possible cancellation during Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes’ radio show.

“Network 10 will be packing away the masks and roses this year, confirming that The Masked Singer and The Bachelor franchises won’t appear in its program schedule,” a spokesperson said.

The last-ever Aussie Bachelors. (Credit: Ten)

“Both franchises have been hosted by television presenter extraordinaire Osher Günsberg from their inception. The resting of The Masked Singer Australia and The Bachelor franchise will give Osher a moment to rest his voice which has worked overtime screaming ‘take it off’ and simultaneously dropping a whisper to deliver the iconic line of ‘I’m sorry, but you did not receive a rose’,” they continued.

Thank Christ MAFS and The Block are still kicking goals, but we need more batshit reality TV shows to quench our thirst. What is happening to the world!?!?!?!?