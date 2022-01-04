Alli Simpson, star of I’m A Celeb and The Masked Singer (plus little sis to Cody Simpson) has revealed that she suffered a serious neck injury after diving into a shallow pool on New Year’s Eve.

In an Insta post, Simpson shared that she was currently dealing with a broken neck (as well as having COVID-19, which is surely the worst luck ever) and will be wearing a neck brace for the next four months.

She explained that she hit her head on the bottom of a pool and after X-Rays, CT Scans and an MRI, found that she has two severe neck fractures.

“The outcome – no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.

“I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord.”

She also said that the accident had given her a new lease on life, thanking her fam and friends for supporting her and shouting out the medical staff and paramedics.

“The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since,” she wrote.

“Happy new year everyone – sending love & light. Hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine!! Stay safe this year fam & DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!!!”

Honestly very, very good advice there, particularly during the summer season.

A load of celebs commented their support for Alli, including her 2021 I’m A Celeb co-star Abbie Chatfield who wrote “sending you love angel”.

Grant Denyer, who also appeared on I’m a Celeb with Alli, left a comment reflecting on the back injury he experienced in 2008.

“Holy hell!! My god that is shocking. I’m so glad it wasn’t worse. Having broken my back I know the recovery you’re in for but you have a magnificent state of mind and attitude to life and this will make a profound influence on your recovery,” he wrote.

“I promise you. The meds will be a bit nasty but you’ve got great people around you and you’ll be back to your glowing self in no time. You got this kiddo.”

Speaking to the Herald Sun, her mum Angie Simpson said that Cody Simpson – who tried out for the Aussie Olympic swimming team in 2021 – helped rescue Alli.

“Cody and I raced to her and got an ambulance. He was quite distraught. She’s strong and a trooper and it’ll take about six months at least before she can walk properly again.

“It’s a double whammy now with COVID and watching her trying to cough and not being able to move her neck is heartbreaking.’’