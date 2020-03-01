Marvel Studios is reportedly searching for an “Alison Brie-type” actress to cast in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+ and Alison Brie has something to say about it.

According to MCU Direct, Marvel Studios is reportedly on the lookout for an actress to play She-Hulk, and they’re looking for the “Alison Brie-type.” At this stage, it’s all just a bunch of rumours floating around the Twitter “scoopers”, but it’s gone viral enough for Alison Brie to weigh in on it herself.

On her recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brie was asked her opinion on the rumours, and on the possibility of playing the iconic She-Hulk.

“I didn’t really realize it was such a trending thing. But I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of me and She-Hulk, which I just thought, ‘cool.'” “And then that quote about an ‘Alison Brie-type,’ which honestly, I found very exciting because for years I’ve auditioned for the ‘Anne Hathaway-type’ or the ‘Zooey Deschanel-type.’ I was like very flattered to be my own type for somebody else.” “And then I made some phone calls, and we’ll talk about it later.”

Obviously, James Corden was quick to get to the bottom of the rumour, asking if she wanted to play the character and why she hadn’t actually called Marvel. I mean, it doesn’t get more Alison Brie-type than Alison Brie.

We already know that Alison is at least interested of the idea of her playing She-Hulk, previously telling Uproxx that she’d “certainly support” a campaign for her to take on the role. So if someone can make this happen already, that’d be great.

After asserting that he’s near-positive that Alison is playing She-Hulk, Corden quizzed her on what he thinks the “Alison Brie-type” is.

“Gosh, you know an Alison Brie-type is like ‘I’m sassy and fun, but, like, I’ll kick your butt, but you’ll like it.’”

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out the fact that Alison Brie is by-definition the Alison Brie-type.

Marvel: we’re looking for an Alison Brie-type Alison Brie: pic.twitter.com/MrzVjHwahj — the bastard of chicago (@kevramos97) February 25, 2020

Marvel: We want an "Alison Brie-type" actress to play She-Hulk. But what actress looks, speaks, and acts like Alison Brie? Alison Brie: pic.twitter.com/wR0zbcc2gf — Connor Stone (@connorstonehere) February 25, 2020

Marvel: we're looking for an Alison Brie-type actress to cast as the MCU's She Hulk Alison Brie: pic.twitter.com/GOiaG5FFIP — CYBERPUNK 2077. (@Jeesseessee) February 25, 2020

Go on Marvel, give us the Alison Brie She-Hulk we’ve all been waiting for. You know you want to.