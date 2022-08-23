Yesterday following reports that Abbie Chatfield and Konrad-Bień Stephen had called it quits, Daily Mail Australia thought it was necessary to invade her privacy by snapping pics of her outside her home.

In the pics, which we won’t be linking to, Abbie can be seen chatting on the phone outside wearing a bathrobe.

The article stated that Abbie “appeared glum and dishevelled” as she chatted on the phone, pointing out that it was before she went to get a coffee.

I mean, who doesn’t appear glum and dishevelled when they’re uncaffeinated?

Abbie addressed the pics on her radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, revealing the reason why she appeared upset was because she’d just found out she hadn’t been nominated for an Australian Commercial Radio Award.

“I’m sorry, I’m pretty angry about it because we have paparazzi photos taken of me [looking] dishevelled when I was just crying about the lack of nominations, and I felt like I wasn’t valued by my community of radio,” she said.

“It’s all good, guys, because you know what the most important nominations are: when you nominate to put us in your ears,” she added.

“It doesn’t bother me. I think it’s braver to admit that you’re upset than it is to pretend you don’t care.

“I’m upset. I really thought I was going to be praised in a legitimate way for once.”

Abbie literally predicted that this would happen prior to the pics being taken.

After word got out of her split from Konrad, she took to her Insta Stories to write: “Can the paparazzi get their daily pic of me picking up dog poo then let me get a coffee in peace also?”

Earlier that day, Daily Mail Australia reported that Konrad had been telling folks on Ten’s new reality show The Challenge that he and Abbie had split.

“Oh my gosh! The drama is insane, Konrad is sleeping with Megan [Marx],” an insider told the mag.

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie Chatfield was over because she broke up with him.”

In the aforementioned IG Story by Abbie, she neither confirmed nor denied the report.

“I’ve seen the articles about Konrad,” she began.

“He’s out of the country so I won’t be commenting on anything until he’s home. Can everyone not be so dramatic pls and relax.”

She added that “both of us are totally okay.”