The devastation of the bushfires, which continue to run rampant across the nation, has given rise to a number of incredible fundraising projects, but this next initiative is most certainly in a (w)hole league of its own – Brisbane sex toy supplier Geeky Sex Toys has released a special donation dildo, with 100% of the proceeds going towards bushfire recovery. You simply have no choice but to stan patriotic penetration. J’adore.

The ‘Down-Under Donation Dildo’ has been created to inevitably aid those most affected by the fires. “This silicone toy was designed specifically as our way to help out our neighbours in need,” their website reads. “Buying a sex toy has never felt so good.” The dildo is aptly-priced at $69, but there’s also the option to include an additional donation.

Our country has been devastated by bushfires & we need your help! ???? So that's why we're proud to announce The Down-Under Donation Dildo! ???? A new toy where 100% of the profits will be donated directly to the relief efforts ???????? ???? https://t.co/CO2z1GIgSa #BushFireCrisisAustralia pic.twitter.com/ZZmcgNqgQj — Geeky Sex Toys (@Geeky_Sex_Toys) January 9, 2020

Check it out, in all its glory (hole).

In terms of product specifications, you stickler for detail, the ‘Down-Under Donation Dildo’ is hand-made, with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and a circumference of 4.25 inches. It’s made with 100% body-safe silicone.

READ MORE The GOATs Of Tennis Are Teaming Up For A Match This Wednesday To Aid Bushfire Relief

And it seems like everyone’s been getting behind this glorious initiative – Geeky Sex Toys took to Twitter today to announce that it’d already surpassed their initial goal of $10k. “We want to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who has contributed so far, we’re so happy to be able to support our country in this way!”

Good news, everyone! ???? We're so proud to announce that we've now surpassed our initial donation goal of $10,000!! ???? We want to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who has contributed so far, we're so happy to be able to support our country in this way! ???????????? https://t.co/3LzYNATKtN pic.twitter.com/o7SWWFuIUU — Geeky Sex Toys (@Geeky_Sex_Toys) January 13, 2020

If you’re keen to nab one of these gems, head on over to their website here.