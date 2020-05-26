You may have heard about coronavirus tests from your friends or family, cast your eyes over an artist’s representation, or even undergone the procedure yourself.

For everyone else, Chrissy Teigen is here to demonstrate how the situation really works, swab and all.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, the American TV host and all-around internet personality shared footage of her coronavirus test.

The short clip appears to show a medical professional inserting a long, cotton tip-like device into Teigen’s nose to gather a sample from her sinuses.

Despite the visuals – those swabs really are quite long, by necessity – Teigen laughed through the process.

“It’s not bad at all. Really… It tickles,” she said.

In subsequent tweets, Teigen said she undertook the home test as a precaution for an upcoming surgery, and that the whole ordeal “couldn’t have been easier.”

The video already appears to have assuaged some fears about the test, with one user saying the video helped calm their nerves about their upcoming procedure.

Australians can access coronavirus testing for free, and you should give the national, 24-hour coronavirus hotline on 1800 020 080 to see what testing options are available near you.

As Teigen demonstrated, the actual test is over with pretty quickly. And, if you’re handy with your smartphone, you might be able to convert the footage into a handy bit of social media content, too.

f you think you may have coronavirus, either call your doctor (DON’T visit) or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. If you’re struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

And please remember to wash your hands frequently (for at least 20 seconds) and keep at least 1.5 metres between you and those around you.