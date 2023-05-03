Featured jobs: Warner Music Australia, Utopia Goods & Funktionality Event Management

Warner Music Australia is a proud record label who understands that every artist and label partner is as unique as every music fan. They are a fearless, creative team of obsessive music fans who believe in each other and are committed to excellence for their international artists and their diverse and talented local roster that they call family. With their broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry. Warner Music are currently looking for a full-time Brand Partnerships Manager who’ll be based in Sydney. You will be part of a small, agile team who love securing the best commercial partnership opportunities with Brands for their local artists as well as the broader WMG roster. This role will sit in the Synchronisation and Brands team as part of the Commercial division. You will be working closely with our internal teams and managers to devise pro-active opportunities to take to market as well as externally with relevant partners and clients in bringing these ideas to life. This is a fast-paced and ever-changing role that sits on the fence of culture and commerce at an exciting and evolutionary time for their industry and the role of music and artists in Brand campaigns. If you have a love for music and would call yourself a passionate artist advocate then this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!

Award winning textiles and interior furnishings house, Utopia Goods, is on the lookout for a passionate and motivated permanent part-time Showroom Sales Consultant to join their Sydney showroom. Founded in 2012, Utopia Goods, designed by Bruce Slorach and Sophie Tatlow, produces unique handcrafted home furnishings and quality interior fabrics inspired by native Australian botanicals. As the Showroom Sales Consultant you will be responsible for customer interactions, managing the day-to-day showroom and the specification of bespoke fabric projects. Utopia Goods offers a unique proposition in that the business operates across Local and International territories, online sales to project specifications as well as traditional ‘retail/showroom’ sales. The business is currently going through a growth stage with exciting projects ahead. They are looking for an experienced showroom sales consultant to provide a superior service to their valued clients in person, and via phone and email. If you are passionate about sales, interior projects and design and want a career that offers role diversity, this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

Funktionality Event Management is looking for a full-time Event Coordinator and Stylist based in their Sydney offices. In this role your responsibilities will include: coordinating and managing all aspects of events, design and execution of event on the day, developing and managing event budgets, timelines, and schedules and creating event concepts and themes that align with client objectives. To be successful in this role you will have proven experience as an Event Coordinator or similar role, have experience in Event Styling is desirable along with excellent organisational skills with attention to detail. If you have a passion for creativity, innovation, and delivering exceptional events, then this is the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!