La Bohème Lifestyle is currently looking for a full-time Store Supervisor for their Central Coast store. La Bohème Lifestyle embodies the bohemian life, offering thoughtfully curated fashion, lifestyle homewares and wellness all in one incredible lifestyle store. To be successful in this role you will be an experienced leader with mentoring and coaching skills to inspire their team. You will also be enthusiastic, customer-focused + sales driven. Some of your daily tasks will include: managing all new stock arrivals, assisting the director with buying advice when required and working closely with the Operations Manager to train and develop a high performing team. If you’re excited to be a La Bohème Lifestyle brand ambassador then please Apply here!

The Other Art Fair is a global collection of artist-led art events where everyone is welcome. They are seeking a Marketing Manager based in Sydney to oversee the marketing for its Sydney and Melbourne Fairs. They are looking for a marketing professional to help manage the fair campaigns and drive visitor footfall to their three-yearly art Fairs in Australia. This role is a broad one, and the perfect candidate will be able to switch between copywriting, partnerships, email marketing and forecasting on any given day. A key focus of the role is to maintain the momentum in visitor footfall and word-of-mouth reputation the Fair has gained in the past few years. You can do this by coming to the role with fresh perspective and content ideas, a passion for marketing, a love for data and the enthusiasm to get stuck into a big job within a small team. You will be working closely with the Head of Marketing to create marketing and promotional campaigns. You’re also required to create and manage lead-generation efforts including sweepstakes, content marketing initiatives, and brand partnerships. If you’re not afraid to wear multiple hats – no job being too small or too large then go on, Apply here!

Ubiquity Lab continues to experience monumental growth and are looking for an up and coming PR gun to work in unison with their Director of PR & Communications to drive meaningful relationships with clients and become an extension of their team. This role is perfect for a brilliant human that is inherently curious and wants to accelerate their career and expand their broader marketing skills. To be successful in this role you will have a strong PR background (agency or in-house), but you want to work in a fast-paced, start-up environment where you’re truly empowered and valued. A typical day will include: delivering smooth management of key client accounts across the PR portfolio. You will take ownership of day-to-day account management – essentially, you will be the face of ULab (with support from senior leaders) along with developing media strategies and integrating with the overall integrated marketing plan. If you’re excited to work with a truly integrated team, keen to expand your skills and want to be part of a tight-knit, legendary team that is having fun and kicking arse Apply here!

Warner Music Australia is a proud record label who understands that every artist and label partner is as unique as every music fan. They are a fearless, creative team of obsessive music fans who believe in each other and are committed to excellence for the international artists we care and work for locally and our beautiful, diverse and talented local roster that we call family. Warner Music Australia is currently looking for a full-time Publicist to join their Sydney team. The purpose of this role is to generate traditional and non-traditional publicity and promotional coverage for domestic and international WMA artists through compelling storytelling. As a publicity professional with a deep understanding and appreciation for recorded and live music, you will eagerly collaborate with a passionate and tight knit team to create artists’ publicity strategies and targets (with a particular focus on press, online & TV). You will pitch and secure interviews, explore and land innovative digital content, all of which will build an artist’s brand and connect them with relevant audiences. Some of your tasks will include: implementing campaigns focused on building and raising an artist’s profile across Australia. If you have excellent relationship management, communication, influencing and presentation skills and a proven track record of implementing strategic publicity and content-led campaigns across all media formats then this is the role for you! Apply here!

Love To Dream is a real Australian success story. Hana-Lia Krawchuk founded the business in 2008, after she invented the Swaddle UP to help babies achieve better, longer and safer sleep. The first range of innovative swaddles and sleepwear hit the stores of Sydney and sold out in two weeks. Ten years later, Love to Dream has established the baby sleep category, is the market leader in Australia, and is stocked in 40+ countries globally. In 2019, Quadrant Private Equity’s Growth Fund invested in Love to Dream, and they are now scaling up to support their local and international growth even further. Love To Dream is on the hunt for a Sydney based Graphic Designer to help with the creation of content for all their design and digital content. Working closely with their design & marketing teams, as well other internal and external stakeholders, you will support and execute design projects including: creating visual designs that adhere to the Love To Dream brand style guide & visual brand identity and develop fresh concepts and templates to ensure all content engages their audience. If you have demonstrated experience working to a commercial brief, with a portfolio of your own work and prior experience creating digital assets for a variety of target audiences then you should Apply here!

Skalata Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital firm helping startup founders with education, capital and connections needed to build significant, sustainable, global businesses of the future. To date, they have invested in over 40 companies that are rapidly growing, securing big-name clients, and disrupting industries. Skalata is currently experiencing a growth spurt after securing the backing of some of Australia’s most successful entrepreneurs. Due to this growth they are on the hunt for a Content Marketer based in Melbourne. A passionate storyteller with a nous for producing outstanding content to guide the next generation of founders. You don’t need to be from the world of finance or tech – if the closest you’ve come is watching an episode of Shark Tank, that’s totally fine. This role is ideal for a junior copywriter or journo who’d love the freedom to set their own content agenda – and produce stories they believe in. Your day to day tasks will include; planning, researching and producing content for the Skalata audience of founders and investors. You will also source, brief and manage freelancers to support your work. If you have a genuine interest in startups/entrepreneurship and are familiar with/consume media in this space then go on and Apply here!