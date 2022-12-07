Preferred Media has been providing content retention and preservation for Australia’s top brands, agencies, production companies and broadcast networks for over 35 years. Whether you’re talking legacy film and tape, 8K camera rushes or in-house social media content Preferred Media has longer term retention and re-use covered. The volume of digital content under management is growing exponentially and they require a switched on and organised content and process focussed Digital Operations Supervisor to assist in controlling day to day processes associated with on-boarding data and help in maximising usability of their clients’ managed content within their online platform. PM values individuals who want to take their role to the next level within a fast paced environment. To nail this role you will be Digital savvy and literate naturally but used to managing high volumes of data and with a good understanding of the range of applications used for content management in advertising, marketing and video production, in addition to software such as Excel for reporting and analysis. If this sounds awesome to you, Apply now!

The Factory Yarraville requires Hair Models for a creative colour and cutting competition. If you are interested you will need to have availability in January and February 2023, and be comfortable and confident in front of a camera. No previous modelling experience necessary, but you must be comfortable with the creative direction of your hair being in the hands of your stylist. You will be required for multiple sittings over the course of different days to complete your hair, as well as a day dedicated to styling, makeup, and the final photoshoot. If you are interested in this opportunity please, Apply now!

Tori Allen is a Melbourne based agency that designs, plans and activates unforgettable events! From private parties to marquee weddings to large scale Christmas activations, they do it all. They are currently looking for a creative, passionate and hardworking Social Media and Marketing Coordinator to be responsible for the online digital presence of the company. Your main focus will be to ensure the company is highlighting its current work and reflecting the ethos of the brand. Some of your tasks will include: implementing social media strategies to align with the business goals and designing new and engaging content that is compliant with the TA brand guidelines and voice. If you are passionate about events and have 3 years experience in a similar role then this is the next opportunity for you! Apply now!