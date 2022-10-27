Shameless Media is the largest independent youth podcast network in Australia and is known for making the content young people crave. They specialise in audio and social content creation and boast an impressive 50 million unique downloads, 45k newsletter subscribers and a combined social following of 600k+. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Pop Culture Journalist based in Melbourne. This role will be primarily focused on their SCANDAL! product – a weekly podcast episode that deep dives the biggest celebrity stories, from the rise and fall (and rise again) of Taylor Swift, to Tanacon, J Lo’s night behind bars and beyond. On average, these episodes get over 160,000 downloads each, and are now a staple of the Shameless Media brand. On top of researching and fact-checking their SCANDAL! episodes, this team member will also assist with podcast production and content creation where required. Ideally you’ll have 3+ years of experience working in the journalism and entertainment landscape. Journalism experience is preferred, as this position will require you to heavily research and script past celebrity controversies. If this opportunity excites the hell out of you you know what to do! Apply now!

FORWARD is one of Australia’s leading creative consumer public relations agencies. They specialise in earned media, influencer marketing, content creation, social media, and events and activations. They are currently looking for a full-time Senior Account Executive based in Sydney. As a Senior Account executive, you will be a core member of their account management and public relations team. Regular tasks will include release and content writing; media pitching, influencer and blogger management; supporting client teams with product launch campaigns; executing media and influencer events; and developing social media content calendars. To be successful in this role you will have: between 2-4 years’ experience in a consumer PR agency, you will be experienced and have interest in consumer brands and products such as food, health, wellness, beauty and have strong media knowledge and contacts. If you’re excited about this opportunity, apply now!

Presentation Studio is APAC’s leading presentation communications agency. They provide the world’s biggest companies with strategic insights, video, infographics, event, and presentation design, as well as online training, providing full-service communication solutions. They have been a ‘Virtual Agency’ since 2020 with their passionate creatives embracing the online culture working from home in Sydney. They’re looking for an experienced Account Manager to hit the ground running. Reporting to the Senior Client Manager, you will support the Client Services Team, providing outstanding client service across some of the most recognisable clients. Key responsibilities include: Account Management, including client liaison, account planning, and creative management along with understanding, interpreting, and communicating client briefs. To be successful in this role you will have at least two years of experience in Account Management within a creative agency and a proven track record in running campaigns/projects with a high level of detail, flexibility, time management, and accuracy. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Are you music obsessive? Hang out front left of stage at every Festival? Have incredible organisational skills? Then this could be the role for you! TMRW Music is seeking a Marketing Assistant to join their Events & Touring team based in Sydney. TMRW Music is Australia’s home of electronic music. Their agency and events team represent some of the most exciting artists, labels and event brands including FISHER, Hot Dub Time Machine, PNAU, Ministry of Sound Events, KLP, Eighty-Six and so much more. Working closely with the Marketing Manager, you will be tasked with a variety of admin responsibilities to ensure the daily functions of their event and tour marketing campaigns run smoothly. This position would suit a candidate with a broad range of marketing and administration skills and an ability to adapt quickly and learn on the go. If you are passionate about music events and are looking to find your way into the industry, this could be your next opportunity! Apply now!

Viviens Model Management in Sydney is looking for a full-time Senior Agent. In this role you will be part of a team responsible for managing and guiding the careers of their models. To be successful in this role significant model or creative talent management experience is necessary, or equivalent experience booking or producing fashion / advertising jobs. You will also be required to demonstrate excellent communication and personal management skills and a positive attitude. If you’re on the hunt for a new opportunity this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!