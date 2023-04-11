Featured jobs: Shameless Media, Overport & EP Australia

Shameless Media is the largest youth podcast network in Australia and is known for making the content young people crave. They specialise in audio and social content creation and boast an impressive 63 million unique downloads, 60k newsletter subscribers and a combined social following of over 900k. Shameless is looking for a full-time Melbourne based Campaign Executive who will be responsible for supporting the Shameless Media Partnerships team in the form of administration, implementation and campaign management. You’ll also draft and issue contracts/IOs on behalf of Shameless Media for all brand partnerships and manage all brand partnership messaging, brand guidelines and implementation for all Shameless Media pillars. This role will suit someone who understands the importance of a positive attitude, process, good communication and 360-degree service. If you think you’re the person for this job, apply now!

Overport is a communications agency with a passion for Brand, Words and Social. They work with National and International brands, SMEs and Start-Ups, who share their proclivity for (seriously) hard work. They are looking for a full-time Melbourne based Account Manager who will be responsible for the successful management of client communications, ensuring an unparalleled level of service is always delivered. In this role you will manage day to day client relationships and outputs, ensuring the client’s expectations are always exceeded, development and ownership of task and project briefs, timelines and project budgets and write creative briefs that are thorough yet concise, translating client needs and objectives clearly to Overport’s Studio Team. To nail this role you’ll have 3+ years of relevant agency experience and have the ability to move fast, managing multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously, whilst ensuring flawless execution. If you are a digital maven, keen to work with a different type of agency this is the role for you! Apply now!

EP Australia has a wonderful opportunity for a Literary Agent’s Assistant to join a well-respected talent agency based in Sydney in their literary department supporting their Agents. The ideal candidate could come from a variety of backgrounds, but must have superior attention to detail, excellent verbal and written communication skills and will not be afraid of a heavy workload in a fast-paced environment. This role requires someone who can multitask and learn and adapt quickly. You must be a quick reader, with excellent writing skills and be a discreet, confident person. In the role you will gain a birds-eye view of the screen industry and 360-degree experience in learning every aspect of working with creatives and content makers’ ensuring that the systems and practices support the greatest efficiency for the department. If you have a passion for the film and television business and a drive to support your team, this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!