Featured jobs: Preferred Media, Accelio, The Grove Studios Academy & TMRW Music

Preferred Media has an enviable reputation for providing content retention and preservation for Australia’s top brands, agencies, production companies and broadcast networks. Whether you’re talking legacy film and tape, 8K camera rushes or in-house social media content Preferred Media has longer term retention and re-use covered; and they’re actively taking digital content management to new levels. The volume of digital content under management is growing exponentially and they need a switched on and organised Digital Operations Coordinator to assist in controlling day to day processes associated with on-boarding and managing data and help in maximising usability of their clients’ managed content within their online platform. To be successful in this role you will be digitally savvy and literate, naturally, but used to managing high volumes of data, and with a keen technical understanding of processing within content creation and management systems in advertising, marketing and video production, in addition to software such as Excel for reporting and analysis. This is a full-time opportunity based out of their Sydney office. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Accelio is a Business Design and Product Innovation firm based in Melbourne. Their Business Designers, Product Designers and Innovation Consultants help ASX 100 companies respond and adapt to current and emerging market shifts. They work with their customers to develop growth strategies, build in-house innovation capability and co-design digital products and services. They’re a dynamic team of forward-thinkers who love what they do and constantly raise the bar when it comes to delivering value to their customers. Accelio is growing and they are looking for an experienced Executive & Team Assistant to primarily support the Partner, Nick Rakis, in this full-time position. They are looking for someone who wants to join a passionate team of hybrid thinkers, who help courageous leaders solve problems and create changes in some of Australia’s largest organisations.You will assist with key administrative, communications, budgeting, customer information management and team support activities. Communication and brand awareness is a critical factor in this role as you are representing the Accelio brand, especially in your verbal and written engagement with key clients. In this role, you’ll need to be proactive, comfortable with ambiguity, a confident communicator, super organised, task driven and thrive on engaging with people at all levels and backgrounds without missing a beat. If you have at least 3+ years of working experience in a similar Executive Assistant or Support role then this could be the next opportunity for you! Apply now!

The Grove Studios Academy is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) and is the leading provider of audio education on the Central Coast. They are seeking a highly motivated and organised part-time Academy Coordinator to join their team. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is looking for a challenging and rewarding role in the music and education industry. The successful candidate will work closely with the CEO & RTO Manager and be responsible for assisting with the day-to-day operations of the RTO. This will include tasks such as: marketing and promotions, facility day to day management, student communications and student enrolment and administration. To nail this role you will have a passion for music and education and have experience with Marketing and Promotions. If you are interested in this exciting opportunity please, apply now!

TMRW Music is home to Australia’s most exciting music labels, artists and events. They are a constantly evolving company working across the full spectrum of the music industry, covering recordings, management, publishing, sync, venue management, media production through to touring and events. They are seeking a talented National Publicity Manager to join their Sydney based marketing team to be part of the success for a wealth of ground-breaking artists as well as promoting a significant national events schedule for Ministry of Sound. As the owner of the publicity function across the business, this role champions the TMRW brand in Australia and internationally, promoting TMRW and our artists with key media channels with a strong focus on Australia and New Zealand. You will have up-to-the-minute knowledge of the global dance/electronic music landscape and hold trusted relationships with key media to maximise promotional opportunities across all media outlets from dance radio and electronic blogs through to major on ground press tours. To nail this role you will be degree qualified in Marketing, Communications, or Public Relations and have extensive understanding of the Australian music landscape across media, streaming and the wider record label ecosystem. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply now!