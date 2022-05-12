The Vertue Method is a company founded by Shona Vertue who helps people change their lives for the better via incremental progress of the body and mind. What’s that mean? Ok so – The company takes its name after the training programme honed over 15 years in the fitness industry that looks to improve clients body through mobility, yoga and weight-lifting and the mind through meditation and psychology. As the Vertue Method is growing rapidly Shona needs help across both her social platforms and the logistics of her content creation and is looking for a Sydney based Executive Assistant and Social Media Manager. They envisage seeing this role expand depending on the candidate’s preferences and interests. As a starting point your responsibilities will include: assisting in the coordination of Shona’s diary, travel requirements & meetings. You will also assist Shona with producing digital content, arrange shoot and event locations and you’ll manage all social media channels and test new channels as required. If you’re optimistic, enthusiastic to learn and interested in social media, digital content and ecommerce and have an interest in fitness or yoga this could be the role for you! Apply now!

New Moon is looking for a highly-motivated, experienced and passionate full-time Experiential Account Director to deliver exceptional service, ensure client satisfaction and deliver client retention across the Sydney based agency. To succeed in this role you will need to be outcomes orientated, happy working at a high speed and dedicated to establishing deep trust with senior stakeholders with each of the client teams you touch. The Account Director is the link between clients and the entire agency team. Working in to the Client Services Director, and alongside Strategy, Creative and Production team, you will focus on building existing client relationships, as well as implementation of projects across events and experiential, influencer, content, strategy and design. You’re continuously looking for development opportunities and how to achieve overall partnerships with their clients that are productive and rewarding. In your role, you are a key player in the collaborative approach to solving their client’s needs and are able to drive creative solutions and assertively manage timelines, to ensure seamless deliveries. You are a trusted advisor to both clients and team, and will support team members globally to drive best practice in all aspects of project and account deliverables. If you’re up for a new and exciting challenge, Apply now!

Mable started in 2014 as the cofounders experienced the struggle to find the right home and support solutions for their family members. A few years later and with the work of an incredible team, Mable is proud to offer Australia’s largest and most diverse online community of independent support workers. Mable is an easy, online platform that enables people with disability and older Australians to connect locally with small business and sole trader providers of care and support services. As the Marketing Communications Executive you will be responsible for developing content engagement strategies. You will develop a deep understanding of their target audience to have input into their overall Publishing and Content Marketing strategies. Your Generalist Marketing skills will see you driving Go to Market campaigns with a focus on acquisition, utilisation, engagement & retention initiatives. You’ll develop a deep understanding of insights across their key audience groups, and the know-how to produce content that inspires, educates, and informs. You’ll then collaborate with their Content & Engagement Marketing team to bring your ideas and content to life. Some of your responsibilities will include: leading the Content & Engagement initiatives aimed specifically at key audiences along with developing insights into their Community to inform content needs. To succeed in this role you will be a strong Marketing Communications professional who can see the big picture, connect the dots, and craft a successful view of our customer needs. This is a full-time role based in Sydney. If this sounds like you Apply now!