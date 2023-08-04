Featured jobs: Mini Masterminds, LEARNT Group & Professional Beauty Solutions

Mini Masterminds is a contemporary and growing group of Childcare centres across Sydney. They are looking for a Marketing and Digital Assistant to join their collaborative team at the Head Office. Working closely with the Marketing Manager you will create inspiring and engaging content that captures the hearts of prospective parents and staff. This role will manage the development of promotional materials and social media content; coordinate and brief external agencies, designers and suppliers to implement effective marketing plans and activities. Some of your day to day tasks will include: managing the creation of the social media calendar to produce engaging content to inspire enrolments and reinforce our brand values, assisting with the optimisation of paid digital advertising across social media, google and digital display along with monitoring website content and imagery to keep it fresh and up to date. To be successful in this role you will have at least two years experience in a similar role covering social media, digital marketing and content generation and have a Bachelor Degree or equivalent in Digital Marketing, Communication and Media or Marketing. If you think this could be the opportunity for you, apply now!

LEARNT Group is revolutionising the way people learn new skills, how companies train and engage their employees, and how Registered Training Organisations run their businesses. Join LEARNT Group as a full-time Digital Marketing Coordinator and take charge of developing and executing amazing social media and email marketing campaigns for their group of brands within the Learnt Group. You’ll be a mastermind behind effective social media content strategies, crafting captivating email campaigns, and measuring the success of our digital marketing efforts. You will be responsible for: developing and executing social media content strategies that align with business goals and brand voice, creating compelling social media content, including images, videos, and written copy and managing the day-to-day execution of social media campaigns across various platforms. To be successful in this role you will have 3+ years of experience in digital marketing, with a focus on social media and email marketing. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Based near vibrant Cronulla in Sydney’s south, Professional Beauty Solutions is a rapidly growing, Australian-owned beauty distribution company. Their core target market is salons, spas and clinics Australia wide. They also manage the Australian brand representations for a host of global beauty brands. There is currently a position available for a full-time Social Media & Marketing Assistant. Working closely with the Marketing Director and their small but dynamic marketing team, you will be responsible for driving the development and execution of various digital and mainstream marketing activities. They are looking for someone who has a flair for writing engaging and original social content, who knows how to increase sales through social channels! A go-getter who isn’t afraid of going the extra mile and is inspired by working in an incredibly fast-paced, but fun and friendly environment. With eleven different brands under their management, the ideal candidate is someone who is highly organised and able to plan schedules in advance, but also flexible enough to implement new time-sensitive content at a moment’s notice. As the social media “voice” of multiple beauty brands, you will be someone who is confident, full of creative ideas and ready to act in a heartbeat! Does this sound like you? Apply now!