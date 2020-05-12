Oz Swim Group are seeking a Freelance Digital Marketing Consultant (SYD) to to develop, implement, track and optimise their digital marketing strategies across their swimwear brands across web, email, paid search and social media. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience with fashion/apparel marketing, be obsessed with data and optimisation and hyper-focused on delivering results and return on investment. If you are a marketing guru, they want to talk to you!! More info here!

Hello Sunday Morning is an innovative digital health organisation pioneering a new approach to help people change their relationship with alcohol. They are hiring a full time Data Engineer (SYD) to work with their Product Development team. In the role, you will define data concepts, logic and physical characteristics. They are looking for someone who will define, implement, and provide ongoing maintenance for data modelling initiatives. The idea candidate will have 2+ years of industry experience. If you want to work within a vibrant and flexible workplace culture with emphasis on purpose and values, apply here!

Calexico Boutique are hiring a part time Creative Graphic Designer (BRIS) to elevate their brand message through all visual communications online and offline. The ideal candidate will be strategic and a self-starter who can set priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently as well as collaboratively. You should have 3 years fashion related graphic design experience to apply. If this sounds like you, apply here!

Hello Sunday Morning are also hiring a part time Social Media Manager (SYD) to curate content and manage social channels for Hello Sunday Morning’s online presence through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. More info here!

Calexico Boutique are also seeking a part time Marketing Copywriter (BRIS). The focus of this role is to create engaging and persuasive copy across a variety of digital assets with a clear brand voice and strong identity. More info here!

