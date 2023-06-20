Featured jobs: MCoBeauty, Social State Entertainment & Hotsprings

MCoBeauty is Australia’s fastest growing beauty brand, a homegrown success story that has achieved rapid growth and now are the #1 beauty brand in Woolworths & Chemist Warehouse. They create luxe-for-less beauty products that quickly become cult favourites, with everything priced under $40. Due to rapid growth they are expanding their Social Media team and are searching for a full-time Social Media & Content Executive based in Sydney. This position would largely be around driving Instagram & TikTok, though the whole team is across all organic social channels (including Pinterest, Facebook, YouTube and any new platforms as they arise) for both MCoBeauty & ModelCo. In this role you will develop & execute social media strategies and campaigns, create compelling and visually appealing content, including images, videos, and written copy and ensure that all brands have content planned for all social channels, and own the end-to-end process of content ideation, planning, creation, scheduling and publishing. They are looking for a beauty fanatic that loves all things social. You’ll have your own social presence or proven experience in creating a brand presence for others (in any industry), a strong love of creating channel specific content, and a creative eye. If you think this sounds like you, Apply now!

Social State Entertainment works with Australia’s key music venues programming live events across the country, with offices in Brisbane and Melbourne they have grown into one of Australia’s premiere booking companies. They are on the hunt for a full-time Venue Booker based in Melbourne who requires articulate communication skills, knowledge and passion for music with an ability to book, develop and implement unique one off and recurring events. You will be working closely with the national Social State team as well as venue managers, agents, artist managers and national tour promoters. For this role previous venue booking venue experience plus existing relationships within the Melbourne and Australian live music community are a must. Specific knowledge of the main touring live music genres and strong diligent event administration/event organisational skills will be looked upon favourably. If you think this might be the gig for you, apply now!

Hotsprings is a dynamic, agile and transformative apparel business. With an enterprising attitude and a strong heritage, Hotsprings has brought innovation and excellence to Australian retailers’ merchandise mix through diverse and ever-changing fashion solutions. Hotsprings manage an award winning portfolio of business and supplies retail stores throughout Australia & Internationally. They are currently looking for a Senior Graphic Artist in a full-time role to work out of their Sydney office. In this role you will work closely with the Sales Manager to design commercial Generic + Licensed product which meet Brand and Customer requirements. If you have experience in a similar role that required design for a Brand in retail or wholesale and have strong wholesale attuned taste levels in product this could be the role for you, Apply now!