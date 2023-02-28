MCoBeauty is Australia’s fastest growing beauty brand, a homegrown success story that has achieved rapid growth in 2021. They create luxe-for-less beauty products that quickly become cult favourites. MCoBeauty knows the importance of social in their digital mix and have created a lead for each of the platforms to drive the strategy & create the content in each of them. They are looking for a full time TikTok Channel Manager to lead TikTok specifically and they want it to grow! This role is based in Sydney and you will be responsible for: building & adapting the TikTok organic strategy to drive channel growth and deliver commercial results and ideating, pitching & planning innovative content that reacts quickly to trends & is aligned with brand strategy and voice. To nail this role you will be a content creator in your own right. You’ll have 3-years experience creating video content for brands or for yourself and have a commercial edge. You’ll love coming up with new ideas to meet the trends, be looking for the viral opportunities and can create it (and action quickly!) as much as you love tracking the numbers to drive the growth. The role is more behind the camera than in front of it, so it’s about your editing skills in app and working around its limitations creatively that suit the algorithm at the time. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Welcome to Travel is a total travel solution company for young people who want to travel to Australia. They run award winning tours in Melbourne, Sydney and the East Coast of Australia for international travellers. They are on the hunt for a Melbourne based, full-time Digital Marketing Specialist who cares about international travellers’ experience of Australia and wants to inspire people to travel. A Digital Marketing Specialist helps travellers start their journey by inspiring them with infotainment, all through a well thought out strategy which is created and executed by you. You will ​​Inform and educate them with targeted email and ad campaigns, collaborating with likeable influences and their community to create content that will benefit them in making the right decision to travel to Australia. If you’re passionate about travel, like the sound of working as part of a passionate and progressive team, and want to play a positive role in a traveller’s journey, this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!

How would you like to work with Australia’s fastest-growing wellness brand? Founded in 2012 by Sally Obermeder and Maha Corbett, SWIISH has a deeply engaged global community. Their mission is for you to feel vibrant, confident and passionate about who you choose to be. Their expertise and tenacious approach allows them to create world class products so their customers can seize each day with a glowing, healthy confidence. This is an incredible opportunity to join their Sydney team as a full-time Content Producer, helping to create & take responsibility for content across multiple platforms including social media and a podcast. Your genuine desire to engage with and grow a community of wellness lovers is key to your success. In this role you will: find and pitch content ideas that are relevant to their community, coordinate social media campaigns, liaising with key stakeholders to ensure success and monitor account growth and engagement. If you have 2+ years of relevant experience, ideally as a TV/radio/podcast producer and proven experience creating engaging content then this is the opportunity for you! Apply now!