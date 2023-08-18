Featured jobs: Landcare Australia, Ten Pieces of Eight & Precision

Landcare Australia is a national not-for-profit organisation established more than 30 years ago that supports the landcare community with funding, capacity-building, on-ground projects, information, networking and promotion of landcare achievements. Together with the landcare community, their efforts improve biodiversity, build resilience in Australia’s food and farming systems, and create stronger communities. They are currently seeking a proactive full-time Digital Marketing Assistant who is hands on in implementing campaigns, creating content and implementing digital marketing activities. With a minimum of two years’ experience in digital marketing, it is essential the candidate is proactive, can operate independently and work in a small team environment. This role, based in Sydney, will support the implementation and management of Landcare Australia’s digital communications strategies and associated content. This role drives growth of Landcare Australia’s online audience, this includes activities that will increase online engagement, raise awareness of Landcare Australia’s brands and programs. The digital content and campaign activity will help the Landcare Australia team to attract funding from government, philanthropic and corporate partners to support the landcare movement. The successful candidate must be able to hit the ground running with day to day campaign and digital marketing projects. If this sounds like the opportunity for you please apply now!

Ten Pieces of Eight are the pre-eminent creative content agency based in Sydney, Australia. Whether it’s a lavish photoshoot, an informative YouTube video, or an iconoclastic TikTok campaign, their skilled and sophisticated team will deliver ‘til your cup runneth over. If you are ready to immerse yourself in the world of luxury and drive brand recognition to new heights, Ten Pieces of Eight are on the hunt for an exceptional Account Executive to join their dynamic team and be the driving force behind their clients’ success stories. In this role you’ll be the ultimate point of contact, the magician who translates client dreams into actionable briefs for our passionate internal teams. Collaborating with their on-site and offshore creative geniuses, you’ll weave together captivating video content, engaging social media masterpieces, mesmerising copywriting, and picture-perfect photo and video shoots. Working alongside their Head of Agency, you’ll be a key player in winning new business and expanding their reach. Your radar will be fine-tuned to spot opportunities for upselling their diverse services to existing clients. Your charisma will open doors, forging connections with potential clients and kindred spirits in the industry. If your passion for luxury and your prowess in marketing make you an invaluable asset, this is the role for you! Apply now!

Precision is a new generation of agency, redefining and disrupting what they’ve come to know and accept as fashion, and management. They look after a range of models, influencers, creatives and talent who embrace and embody what their company is all about, being #madedifferent. Precision is currently looking for a part-time Assistant based in Melbourne who loves a fast paced environment with great attention to detail. You will report directly to the CEO & COO and work alongside a small team of agents. Tasks range from business admin including office orders & maintenance, scheduling, booking flights/accommodation, running errands, reviewing paperwork and sending contracts. Experience working in an office environment and/or personal assisting is necessary and a background working with talent, creatives or models is highly advantageous. If you’re great with initiative and energy to match their team & industry this is the opportunity for you! Apply now!