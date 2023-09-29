Featured jobs: Belinda International, Carbiz & TPOE

Founded in 1992 by Belinda Seper, Belinda International is Australia’s premier multi-designer womenswear boutique. With locations in Sydney and Melbourne, Belinda International offers a highly edited curation of top international designers and delivers a highly personalised luxury shopping experience that has amassed a loyal clientele. Belinda is currently seeking an enthusiastic and passionate E-Commerce and Digital Marketing individual to join their core team based in Sydney. The successful candidate will work within their e-commerce team, creating digital marketing, assisting with logistics, buying and creative input, admin support and social media support. To be successful in this role It is important for the candidate to have a love and appreciation of fashion with strong communication and organisational skills. At Belinda International, they value a positive work culture and support each other where needed. If you think this is the opportunity for you, apply now!

Carbiz are trailblazers in the field of accident vehicle replacements, revolutionising the way individuals regain their mobility after an accident. With a stellar track record of 1000+ 5-star reviews from satisfied clients, they have solidified their position as the go-to provider for like-for-like accident replacement vehicles. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Content Writer based in Sydney. You will take on a pivotal role in shaping their online presence and engaging with their audience through the power of words. Your ability to craft compelling and persuasive content will be essential in advancing our mission and bolstering their brand. Your key responsibilities will include: producing high-quality written content for diverse platforms, including case studies, blog posts, articles, social media, and email campaigns and developing persuasive and impactful copy for marketing collateral, such as website copy, advertisements, product descriptions, and more. If you have proven experience as a content writer or copywriter, with a portfolio showcasing your writing and content creation skills this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!

TPOE is a leading Sydney based marketing agency specialising in luxury brands and high-end clientele. They take pride in their commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital marketing landscape. They are currently looking for a creative and results driven Social Media Manager who has a keen eye for luxury and a knack for staying ahead of industry trends. As a Social Media Manager, you will be responsible for managing their luxury publication page with over 13.5k followers and overseeing their clients’ social media accounts. Your role will be dynamic, creative, and vital to their clients’ success in the digital realm. If you have proven experience in social media management and a strong creative and visual content creation skills this could be the role for you! Apply now!